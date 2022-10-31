Morbi Bridge Collapse: PM Modi Cancels All Political Programmes, Will Visit Site Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a 3-day visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan, has cancelled all his political programmes and will visit Morbi on Tuesday, November 1, in the wake of the tragedy that killed over 132 people after a British-era bridge collapsed on Sunday. Tweeting the same, Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said, "The Prime Minister will visit Morbi tomorrow afternoon on 1st."

The Prime Minister will be completing the programmes scheduled for October 31, involving laying the foundation stones of various development projects, and will visit the tragedy site on November 1.

#BREAKING | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the Morbi bridge collapse site tomorrow; cancels all political programmes; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/etZZsFCYE8 pic.twitter.com/gZxBwropXn — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2022

પ્રધાનમંત્રીશ્રી આવતીકાલે ૧ તારીખે બપોર પછી મોરબીની મુલાકાત લેશે. — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) October 31, 2022

'Rarely felt such pain': PM Modi

A visibly emotional PM Modi condoled the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse while addressing the National Unity Day programme in Kevadia on Monday. Extending solidarity with the kin of the victims, he informed about the steps taken by the Gujarat government and at the Centre so far. He also assured the people of the country that 'no stone will be left unturned in relief and rescue operations'.

"I am in the city of Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. I may have experienced such grief hardly ever in life. On one hand, there is a grief-stricken heart filled with pain and on the other hand, there is the path of Karma and duty. I am among you today because of duty. But my mind filled with compassion is among the family members of the victims," PM Modi said.

Adding further, the PM said, "The state government has also formed a committee to investigate this accident. I assure the people of the country that no stone will be left unturned in the relief and rescue operations."

Morbi Bridge Collapse Horror

According to the Home Minister of Gujarat, 132 people have died so far and several have been injured after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday. Around 177 people have been rescued and 19 people are under treatment.

Indian Army teams deployed in Morbi, Gujarat are carrying out search and rescue operations. All three defence services have deployed their teams for search operations. Three Indian Coast Guard teams consisting of divers, equipment, boats and other material have been deployed on-site at Morbi since last night.