'More Than 50,000 Indians Evacuated Till Now Through Vande Bharat Mission,' Reveals Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday revealed that the Government's massive evacuation operation-- the Vande Bharat Mission had already evacuated more than 50,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens from across the globe. In a series of tweets, the Aviation Minister stated that post the MHA guidelines for lockdown 5.0, the Aviation Ministry was looking towards a 'gradual and calibrated' reopening of flights.

"As we move towards a critical mass of 50-60 per cent operation of domestic flights, our ability to resume international operations will also improve," said the Minister.

The Embassy has already begun planning for the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission which will commence from June 15 in the US. India had launched the largest evacuation exercise to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The second phase started on May 16 and was to end on May 22. However, the government extended it until June 13.

Meeting to 'ramp up' scale of mission

As per the government's policy for evacuation, Indians having "compelling reasons" to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation are being brought back home. On 26 May, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a detailed review meeting of all stakeholders. The focus of the meeting was to ramp up the scale of Vande Bharat Mission and to enhance its efficiency.

