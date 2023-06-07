More And More Women Officers Take On Command Roles In The Indian Army Service Corps

The Indian Army has appointed Colonel Shuchita Shekhar as the first woman officer to assume the command of the Army Service Corps’ (ASC) Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion, a statement said on Monday. The Indian Army’s Northern Command took to Twitter and congratulated Colonel Shuchita Shekhar. “Dhruva Command congratulates Col Shuchita Shekhar, first Women Officer of Army Service Corps to assume command of a Communication Zone Mechanical Transport (CZMT) Battalion responsible for the maintenance of the Supply Chain of the fully operational Northern Command," the Northern Command noted on Twitter. Notably, the Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion is responsible for maintaining the logistics of the communication zone.

This refers to the rear areas of the operational theatre where administrative, logistical, and support functions are carried out. The CZMT Battalion plays a crucial role in ensuring the movement of personnel, equipment, and supplies within the communication zone. They are responsible for transporting troops, vehicles, and essential supplies to various locations, maintaining communication lines, and supporting the overall logistical operations of the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, the Army Service Corps appointed Colonel Priyanka Singh as the first Women Commanding Officer of the frontline Divisional Battalion of the ASC in the Northern Command theatre. The frontline Divisional Battalion is responsible for providing intimate supplies and transport cover to Indian Army’s assets in the theatre. The ASC Frontline Divisional Battalion is trained in logistical planning, inventory management, convoy operations, and other essential skills required for efficient and effective logistical support.

Indian Army promoting gender parity among its ranks

The development comes amid the army’s endeavour to promote gender equality and inclusivity among all ranks. Currently, over 7,000 women personnel are serving in the Indian Army followed by 1,636 in the Indian Air Force and 748 in the Indian Navy. The Indian Army’s Eastern Command also took to Twitter and informed of Colonel Meghna Dave assuming the command of an Army Service Corps unit at Sukna, West Bengal. Meanwhile, Colonel Meghna Dave’s husband Colonel Subodh Mudgal is already the Commanding Officer of an ASC unit at Mohanbari.

“Eastern Command is proud of their unique achievement & certain that their experience will inspire all ranks of our organisation,” the Eastern Command tweeted. The Army Service Corps (ASC) is a vital component of the Indian Army responsible for providing logistical support and ensuring the efficient functioning of the Army's supply chain. Overall, the ASC's responsibilities are centered around providing logistical support, maintaining the supply chain, managing transportation assets, and ensuring the operational readiness and effectiveness of the Indian Army in various operational situations.