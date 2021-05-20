'More COVID Vaccines Need To Be Developed': Harsh Vardhan At 33rd Commonwealth Health Meet

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday chaired the opening session of the 33rd meeting of Health Ministers of Commonwealth countries. The meeting themed "Commonwealth Response to COVID-19: Ensuring Equitable Access to Vaccines and Building Resilience for Health Systems and Emergencies" was held through video conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was attended by Patricia Scotland - Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and World Health Organisation Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus along with Health Ministers of member states.

Speaking on the devastation caused by the pandemic, Dr Harsh Vardhan lamented, "The economic cost of this pandemic has already run into hundreds of billions of dollars leading to a significant contraction in the global economy. The road to recovery may be hard and shall only pick up pace once the entire world is able to put the pandemic behind it together."

"We must acknowledge that if the threat continues to loom in any country or region, it holds the potential to spill over and cover the entire globe. No country can remain safe in silos!" he added.

Honoured to have chaired the 33rd Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting today, furthering collaborations in this regard. pic.twitter.com/OiNvL2S0Yh — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 20, 2021

Explaining India's stance on the Global Strategy to combat COVID-19, Harsh Vardhan said, "National prevention strategies have been built largely on the prongs of early testing, isolation & treatment of cases along with population-wide vaccinations. However, for effectively ending the pandemic, more COVID-19 vaccines need to be developed and once proven to be both safe and efficacious against the virus, must be deployed rapidly across the world. To this end, the WHO-led initiative 'Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator' has proven to be a ground-breaking global collaboration which is expediting development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines."

Harsh Vardhan noted that the COVAX aims to deliver at least two billion vaccines by the end of 2021, covering 20% of the most vulnerable population in about 92 Low and Middle-Income countries. He also remarked that building dynamic global response systems which are quick in identifying emerging health threats and directing an international response to contain them is need of the hours while contending that a threat such as COVID-19 in any single region can turn into a grave challenge for the entire world.

Noting the challenges of sustaining delivery of essential healthcare services for other diseases amid the pandemic, Harsh Vardhan highlighted India's national telemedicine platform eSanjeevaniOPD which has facilitated over 5 million consultations in a short span of 14 months for patients other than COVID-19. While contending that the poor & vulnerable are often left reeling under severe financial distress due to any illness, he highlighted how the Ayushman Bharat program which is the largest health insurance scheme in the world is providing coverage to over 500 million people.

Dr Harsh Vardhan reminded the forum, that Commonwealth Health Ministers met virtually in May 2020 for the first time to define a coordinated mechanism for responding to the ongoing pandemic which had proposed on building a COVID-19 Technical Working Group by leveraging a tailored price-sharing database for medicines, vaccines and health technologies and hoped that the deliberations over the next two days would continue to build on the progress of the collaborative efforts so far.

While concluding his speech, Harsh Vardhan urged states to not just focus on the COVID management but also on Commonwealth’s pre-COVID health priorities and Non-COVID health challenges like Non-Communicable diseases, immunization, malnutrition that the Commonwealth needs to address together.