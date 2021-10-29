More fertilisers to reach MP by Oct 30: CM

Bhopal, Oct 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said farmers should not worry about any shortage of fertilisers as additional 32 freight train rakes loaded with the crop nutrients will be reaching the state by October 30.

He said the state government has take up the issue of supply of fertilisers with the Centre.

“Farmers should not worry about availability of fertilisers in the state. Fertilisers will be made available as per requirement from time-to-time. As many as 32 additional rakes of fertilisers will be reaching different parts of the state by October 30,” a public relations department official quoted Chouhan as saying at a meeting.

At the meeting, the chief minister reviewed the current fertilizer situation in the state with senior officials.

“The government has discussed the issue of supply of fertilizers with the Centre from November and the state will be definitely getting the required quantity,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan informed that till October last year, 3.48 lakh MT of urea was bought by farmers, while this year the figure is 3.18 lakh MT, and this gap will be filled by the month-end.

The chief minister informed that NPK fertilisers (a type of plant nutrient), too, are available in adequate quantity.

Chouhan directed officials in the districts to check any blackmarketing of fertilisers and ensure their judicious distribution.

The CM has also spoken to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on the issue, the official added. PTI MAS RSY RSY

