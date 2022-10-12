Last Updated:

'More Languages In My Office': Indians Unimpressed At Hoopla Over 4-language Switzerland

Referring to the news of Switzerland's multilingual model, Sanjeev Sanyal took to Twitter and wrote that there is more linguistic diversity in his office.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
Sanjeev Sanyal

Image: Unsplash/Twitter


With Switzerland being praised for having four official languages and for being deeply committed to its multilingual model in a social media op-ed, economist and India's Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal remarked at how his office in India has more linguistic diversity than was being touted for Switzerland.

Sanjeev Sanyal's observation was among a number of similar thoughts expressed by netizens over an op-ed about Switzerland's model of a multilingual state. Most netizens, including from many other countries, put forth that what was being highlighted was rather mundane. Many said it was normal for an Indian to know at least four languages. 

Referring to the news of Switzerland's multilingual model, Sanjeev Sanyal took to Twitter and wrote, "Ha ha ha... there is more linguistic diversity in my office."

'We Indians speak at least...'

Responding to Sanyal's tweet, a Twitter said, "Indeed! Most of us Indians speak at least 3+1 English languages by default. My son spoke 4 languages at age 4. This is 'Normal' in India!" "I only know 8 languages Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Maithili, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi," claimed another in the comment section. 

A third user commented, "In our Marathi language alone there would be at least 14 sub types." "More diversity at my home: Gujarati, Rajasthani, English and Hindi," a fourth user remarked. While, the fifth wrote, "There is more linguistic diversity in many Indian homes. My home has 4 (including Hindi and English)."

Many other users also took to the comments section elaborating on the language diversity that India has. 

 

First Published:
