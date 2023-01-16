More Leaders From Azad’s 'Disappearing Party' Will Join Congress, Hints Jairam Ramesh

Terming Gulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party (DAP) as ‘Disappearing Azad Party’, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday hinted that more leaders from Azad’s party will return to the grand old party on Tuesday, January 16. The development came after 17 leaders of the DAP left the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s party and rejoined Congress.

Mocking Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ramesh took to Twitter and wrote, “Tomorrow more leaders from DAP-Disappearing Azad Party will end their leave of absence and return to where they belong. Expect news from Jammu which is all set to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 19.”

The Congress leader’s comments came as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is all set to enter Jammu on January 19. The Congress walkathon will conclude in Srinagar on January 30. As the yatra is coming to an end, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to 23 ‘like-minded parties’ and invited their leaders to attend the conclusion of the party’s mega march.

Congress mocks Azad

Following the resignation of Choudhary Nizam ud din Khatana and Choudhary Gulzar Ahmad from DAP, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier on January 10 took a jibe at his former colleague and called Azad’s party as “Disappearing Azad Party”.

Earlier in January, several DAP leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand and Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, returned to Congress. Notably, DAP chairman Ghulam nabi Azad expelled former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Tara Chand for anti-party activities in December 2022.

Azad launches his own party

Back in September 2022, Ghulam Nabi Azad after resigning from Congress launched his own party, the Democratic Azad Party (DAP). The development came after he tendered his resignation from Congress in August.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, the veteran leader targeted the party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, stating that the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by the Wayanad MP.