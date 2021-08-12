More Parliament Sessions? Disciplinary Committee Per Party? How To Solve 'Obstruction'

Throwing disciplinary principles to wind, the Opposition created ruckus over a gamut of issues, starting from the Pegasus row to Farm laws in what is considered as the temple of Indian democracy- the Parliament in this edition of the Monsoon Session. The 'ruckus' was marked by leaders rushing to the Well of the Houses with placards, sloganeering, tearing of papers, making it impossible for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to function, and thus resulted in repeated adjournments. The adjournments, needless to say, led to the loss in productivity, and as a result, the number of bills passed was significantly low in number. This is an injustice to every citizen of India who voted and sent these leaders to the Parliament to work in their favour- their upliftment in all aspects.

The Republic Media Network, seeing this injustice, started a movement to hold the Parliament accountable. The debate that followed on the same topic, saw in participation N Harish, an advocate and member of Bangalore Political Action Committee (BBPC) who listed points to ensure the unruly behaviour of the Parliamentarians are not repeated on the floor of the Parliament, and the proceedings reap more benefits, in terms of the number of bills passed after discussions.

Points to be incorporated for the betterment of the Parliament

There should be an internal disciplinary committee of every political party, which questions the leaders in case of disruptions in the Parliament.

If there are disruption leading to destruction of property in the Parliament, the leaders should be criminally charged.

A day should be reserved for addressing the issues of the Opposition so that they do not disrupt the proceedings on other days of the week.

Instead of three sessions, the Parliament should hold four sessions. Apart from Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions, there should also be a winter session so that the working hours increase.

On Tuesday, the atmosphere reached a new low when the Rajya Sabha vice-chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita initiated a short-duration discussion on 'agricultural problems and solutions'. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh asserted that the calling attention motion he proposed was on the repeal of farm laws and the farmers' agitation, and accused the government of trying to push in a diluted debate on the issue. Thereafter, many opposition leaders including AAP's Sanjay Singh and Congress' Bajwa climbed on top of the table right in front of the Chair. The latter then threw the rulebook at the empty chair of the Chairman.

Thereafter, on Wednesday as well, the Opposition continued with the ruckus in the Parliament. The leaders, in a bid to protest against various issues, gathered around the well in the Rajya Sabha, raised slogans, and tore pieces of paper and threw them up in the air.