More Rain In Store For Already Drenched Odisha: IMD

When the water level is receding in the Mahanadi and Subarnarekha river systems in Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy rain in several districts of the state on September 20.

The IMD's alert came when a large number of people living in low lying areas of Mahanadi and Subarnarekha river basins are still affected by the flood situation created due to extremely heavy rainfall a few days ago because of depression.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said a cyclonic circulation now lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts and it is likely to cause intense rain in as many as 18 districts.

It said heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur.

The weather office said light to moderate rain or thundershower has occurred at many places in the districts of North Odisha and a few places in South Odisha.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office in a letter to all the district collectors said the situation may be closely monitored and action as deemed necessary be taken in case of any eventuality.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Hirakud Dam have closed 24 sluice gates and discharged the excess water from the reservoir through only four gates.

The water level in Hirakud at 6 PM stands at 628.79 against the full reservoir level of 630 feet.

Sources in the Water Resources Department said the water level is falling in rivers such as the Mahanadi, Devi, Kushabhadra, Baitarani, Budhabalang and the Subarnarekha.

