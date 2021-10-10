More than 10.5 lakh vaccine doses given in Puducherry so far

Puducherry, Oct 10 (PTI) More than 10.5 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to people in Puducherry so far, the territorial government said on Sunday, as 76 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Director of Health G. Sriramulu said 7,06,144 people received the first dose, while 3,45,091 got the second jab.

He said Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam added 76 new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am today, taking the overall tally to 1,27,053.

Puducherry accounted for the maximum of 49 cases, followed by Karaikal (19), Mahe (6) and Yanam (two).

The toll remained at 1,846 with no fresh fatalities being added. Active cases stood at 658, of whom 99 were in hospitals and remaining 559 cases in home isolation, he said. Fifty-five patients recovered and were discharged, taking the total number to 1,24,549. So far 18.40 lakh samples had been tested, he said. Sriramulu said the Test Positivity Rate was 1.65 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.03 per cent respectively. PTI COR APR APR APR

