'More Than 100 People Missing, 35 Trapped In Tunnel': Uttarakhand CM On Glacier Burst

Providing the latest update on the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the rescue operations are underway and 12 people have been rescued from under a tunnel. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister asserted that the exact reason behind the glacier burst will be reviewed and ascertained by the government's Himalayan department. He added that 8 bodies have been recovered so far.

"Rescue ops are underway. 12 people have been rescued from the tunnel. 35 people are expected to be trapped in another tunnel. They cannot be rescued today. Manual rescue teams are working there. Till now, 8 bodies have been recovered," CM Rawat told Republic TV on Sunday evening.

'ITBP, SDRF deployed'

Apprising of the situation in Uttarakhand and the efforts taken by the state and Centre government, the Chief Minister said that several labourers working at the Tapovan project are missing. "Labourers working at the Tapovan project are missing. More than 100. We don't have the documentation to ascertain the number of people missing accurately. How many people are stuck in that 2.5 km long tunnel that we will be able to find out only tomorrow. The Army is there, ITBP, SDRF and other officials are also present. 3 rescue helicopters and around 150 officials of NDRF have been deployed," the Uttarakhand CM added.

Earlier in the day, Trivendra Singh Rawat announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who had lost their lives to the calamity. A glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. The state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area. Meanwhile, the Rishiganga Power Project has been reportedly damaged in the flash floods.

Centre extends support

Addressing a rally at Haldia in poll-bound Bengal, PM Modi on Sunday, prayed for the victims stuck in the Uttarakhand disaster. Stating that he was constantly in touch with Uttarakhand CM, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the NDRF troops currently doing rescue operations, he said that Centre has extended all support to the state troops for rescue operations.

National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba met today to review the situation arising out of the natural disaster in Uttarakhand caused by the glacial burst. Cabinet Secretary directed concerned agencies to work in close co-ordination and extend all requisite assistance to the State administration. He emphasized the need to account for all missing persons and ensure that those trapped in the tunnel are rescued at the earliest.

