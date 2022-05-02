More Than 193.30 Cr COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States, UTs: Union Health Ministry

The Indian Health Ministry has released data informing that till now more than 193.30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to States and Union Territories. According to the Centre, over 19.12 crore (19,12,79,635) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. The Union government has said that it is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive started on January 16, 2022, and the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. Over time, the vaccine campaign has been ramped up as more vaccines are now available across the states and UTs, allowing the government to enable better planning and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain. Under the nationwide vaccine drive, the Centre has been continuously supplying free COVID vaccines to the states and UTs.

According to data released by the health ministry on Monday, May 2, India reported a total of 3,157 new COVID-19 cases while the total number of recoveries stood at 2,723 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,25,38,976 recovery cases. The total number of death cases due to COVID in the last 24 hours stood at 26.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 19,500, making it 0.05%. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.74%, while the daily positivity rate is (1.07%) and the weekly positivity rate is (0.70%). According to data provided by the health ministry, 83.82 crore COVID tests have been performed so far, with a total of 2,95,588 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

COVID situation in other states

In the last 24 hours, the national capital reported as many as 1485 COVID cases, with 1204 recoveries and zero death. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 4,89% from 5%. Gujarat reported 18 new COVID cases taking the tally to 12,24,358. In the past 24 hours, Maharashtra reported a total of 169 fresh infection cases. 49 people tested positive in Tamil Nadu taking the total tally of active cases to 513. Puducherry reported a single COVID case in the last 24 hours while Andaman And Nicobar Islands became COVID-free once again.



Image: Unsplash/ Representative