More than 2 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses given to adolescents

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) More than 2 crore first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to those in the 15-18 age group, taking the total doses administered to over 151.47 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 79 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late Saturday night. As many as 2,27,33,154 vaccine doses have been administered to adolescents, the ministry said.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the enthusiasm among adolescents for vaccination and congratulated them on this achievement.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2, 2021.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. PTI PLB AAR

