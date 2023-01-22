More Than 315 Patrolling Parties Deputed Across Punjab Ahead Of R-Day

More than 315 patrolling parties were deputed across Punjab ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, a police official said on Saturday.

As many as 462 check-posts involving over 5,000 police personnel, were also set up under the supervision of officers in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles and persons, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said.

The operation 'OPs Eagle-II' was conducted on directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav across the state.

A cordon and search operation (CASO) was carried out at vulnerable places including railway stations and bus stands etc from 11 am to 4 pm simultaneously across the state, it said.

As many as 281 railway stations and bus stands were checked by the different police teams in the state under the supervision of an SP rank officer, ADGP Shukla said.

He said during the drive, the police teams have frisked at least 11,939 suspicious persons, besides, conducting surprise checks at 895 hotels and 'Sarais' situated adjoining bus stands and railway stations.

Divulging details regarding the outcome of the operation, the ADGP said that police teams have apprehended 91 after registering 76 First Information Reports (FIR) against anti-social elements.

