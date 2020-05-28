'More Than 50 Lakh Migrants Ferried In Shramik Specials, Free Food Provided:' Piyush Goyal

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has informed that the Shramik Specials run by Indian Railways has ferried more than 50 lakh migrants back to their home states. Apart from this, Goyal also highlighted that the Railways have provided free food of more than Rs 84 lakh and bottles of water worth almost Rs 1.25 crores have also been provided to passengers as well.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Railways Minister had announced that over 3,000 Shramik Specials have been operated so far. The Ministry of Railways had recently stated that almost 60 per cent of Shramik special trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab and are majorly destined for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. People from UP and Bihar constitute 80 per cent of the passengers.

SC passes interim directions

As the fourth phase of Coronavirus consequent lockdown nears an end, the Supreme Court on Thursday, passed interim directions to ameliorate the problems faced by migrant workers stranded in different states across the country. This development came after a marathon hearing in which the apex court heard Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the counsels of some states, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Indira Jaising.

The bench sought specific details to be brought on record by the state governments such as the number of migrant workers awaiting transportation to their native places, plan for transportation, a mechanism for registration, etc. The next hearing of this suo moto petition shall take place on June 5.

Here are the interim directions:

No fare either by train or bus will be charged from migrant workers. The Railway fare will be shared by states.

All migrants who are stranded shall be provided food by the concerned state at places publicized and notified for the period that they are waiting for their turn.

The originating state should provide food and water at the station and thereafter, food and water shall be provided by Railways during the train journey. Subsequently, the destination state shall give transport, food, and water from stations to their villages. This is applicable even for bus journeys.

States shall speed up registration of migrant workers and build help desks near places where they are stranded. They should ensure that after registration, the migrant workers are made to board the train or bus at an early date. Complete information needs to be publicized so that migrants are aware of this

Whenever a migrant is found walking on the road they will be taken to the camps at the earliest and provide facilities.

As and when the state governments put in a request for trains, Railways has to provide them.

