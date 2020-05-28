'More Than 50 Lakh Migrants Ferried In Shramik Specials, Free Food Provided:' Piyush Goyal

Quick links:
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has informed that the Shramik Specials run by Indian Railways has ferried more than 50 lakh migrants back to their home states. Apart from this, Goyal also highlighted that the Railways have provided free food of more than Rs 84 lakh and bottles of water worth almost Rs 1.25 crores have also been provided to passengers as well.
मुझे यह बताते हुए बहुत प्रसन्नता है कि कोरोना आपदा में रेलवे की श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों ने अभी तक 50 लाख से अधिक कामगारों को सुविधाजनक व सुरक्षित तरीके से उनके गृहराज्य पहुंचाया है।— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 28, 2020
इसके साथ ही रेलवे अब तक 84 लाख से अधिक निशुल्क भोजन व 1.25 करोड़ पानी की बोतल भी वितरित कर चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/IsTZENLGLM
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Railways Minister had announced that over 3,000 Shramik Specials have been operated so far. The Ministry of Railways had recently stated that almost 60 per cent of Shramik special trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab and are majorly destined for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. People from UP and Bihar constitute 80 per cent of the passengers.
As the fourth phase of Coronavirus consequent lockdown nears an end, the Supreme Court on Thursday, passed interim directions to ameliorate the problems faced by migrant workers stranded in different states across the country. This development came after a marathon hearing in which the apex court heard Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the counsels of some states, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Indira Jaising.
The bench sought specific details to be brought on record by the state governments such as the number of migrant workers awaiting transportation to their native places, plan for transportation, a mechanism for registration, etc. The next hearing of this suo moto petition shall take place on June 5.
