More Than 75% Of Eligible Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Health Minister

Amounting to a notable milestone, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday stated that the country has administered 75% of the eligible population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. On January 30, the Health Ministry stated that India's vaccine coverage has crossed 165.60 crore, with more than 53 lakh vaccine doses being administered until 7 p.m. on the previous day.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister shared, "With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has achieved 75% of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible."

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's press release stated on Saturday, "India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 165.60 Crore (1,65,60,85,526) today. More than 53 lakh (53,47,810) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 1 Crore (1,16,18,975) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far."

➡️ 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚’𝐬 𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝟏𝟔𝟓.𝟔𝟎 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞



➡️ 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟑 𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐡 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟕 𝐩𝐦

Cumulatively, 53,96,51,188 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to those in the 18-44 age group and 40,19,58,479 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

It said that cumulatively, 93,87,16,725 first doses have been administered while 70,57,49,826 second doses have been administered. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 165.6 crore on Saturday and more than 53 lakh vaccine doses were administered until 7 p.m.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 4,55,48,237 doses have been administered. More than 1,16,18,975 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

