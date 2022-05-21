More than 8 lakh devotees have so far visited Char Dham

Dehradun, May 21 (PTI) About eight lakh pilgrims from across the country and abroad have so far undertaken the Char Dham yatra, visiting the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand, while lakhs more have registered for the pilgrimage, officials said on Saturday.

They said there are no slots for registration left for the month of May. People who intend to undertake the pilgrimage are required to register themselves prior to the yatra.

The doors of the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara are opening from May 22, the officials said. To ensure seamless and proper arrangements for pilgrims, the authorities have put a limit on the number of people who can undertake the yatra at a time, they added.

The number of pilgrims who can visit Badrinath has been fixed at 16,000 per day, Kedarnath 13,000, Gangotri 8,000, and Yamunotri and Hemkund Sahib 5,000 each.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government's top priority was to ensure safety of the pilgrims.

Harish Gaur, media in-charge of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said the total number of pilgrims who have reached the Char Dham till Friday night stood at 7,75,842, and that the figure would cross eight lakh by Saturday. PTI DPT IJT