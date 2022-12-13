Last Updated:

More Than Dozen School Children Injured In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh

A speeding school bus fell into a roadside ditch in a town in Uttar Pradesh, injuring more than a dozen school-going children, police said on Tuesday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
UP Accident

Image: PTI


A speeding school bus fell into a roadside ditch in a town in Uttar Pradesh, injuring more than a dozen school-going children, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 9 am on Tuesday.

The school bus of a private school in Bisauli town fell into the roadside ditch after the driver lost control of it.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddhartha Verma on Tuesday said that the bus fell into the ditch after the driver lost control of it as a result of which around a dozen children were injured.

Local residents rushed to the spot to rescue the children, Verma said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway. 

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 3 members of family killed in road accident
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Govt school principal booked for raping Class 11 student
READ | Varanasi restored to old glory in last 8 years: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT