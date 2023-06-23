More Than Visual Optics: Hardeep Puri Raps PM’s US Visit Naysayers; Threads Out Key Points

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum, Housing & Urban Affairs speaking exclusively with Republic TV delved on the various achievements of the State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States of America (USA), thereby also giving a befitting response to critics with regard to lack of substance coming out of the visit.

The Union Minister noted the announcement in the US-India joint statement about the requirement for the inclusion of India in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and also emphasised on the various announcements made as a part of the statement by both India and the US after the bilateral talks between PM Modi and President Joe Biden.

I saw the meeting that PM Modi had with thought leaders, each one of them came out and said things in the favor of India: Union Minister @HardeepSPuri speaks to Republic's @shawansen.



CATCH #RepublicExclusive here-https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY#PMModi #PMModiUSVisit #ModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/gyIK1cZhwm — Republic (@republic) June 23, 2023

‘Joint statement has complete, concrete decisions’

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while responding on the joint statement signed between India and the United States, hit back at the people nit-picking on the draft and said, “What I saw last night was just superb, completely unprecedented.” The Minister then suggested this means a lot for the relationship between both the nations, saying “The 30-page joint statement has some complete, concrete decisions on the manufacture under licence of the 414 engine. Now if you start quibbling at this point, you have to work the agreement. In the para 26 (of the joint statement), there is unqualified support for India’s permanent membership of the security council and people say there’s nothing new, but today the Security Council needs India.”

“Don’t under-estimate, they are going to set up two consulates, one in Ahmedabad and one in Bengaluru. We are going to operationalise our consulate in Seattle and look for another one or that now you have pilot project which will make a beginning for Indian H1-N1 Visa holders not to have to leave the country and to come back to apply, these are processes which are beginning. Summit level interactions are always prepared months in advance. I am surprised that people are talking about the visual optics, which are brilliant but there is a lot of stuff on technology, engines, Chips, supply chains. If that doesn't make for vibrant content, what does?.”

Union Minister Puri went on to say, “If even 30-50 per cent of that (Joint statement announcements) get acted on in the short run, to use Prime Minister’s words, It’s a new dawn.”

‘Paralysed Security Council’: Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri

Contending that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have few leaders of the stature of PM Modi, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated, “It’s a paralysed security council, there are very few leaders of the stature of Mr Modi who can reach out not only to the heads of state and governments in the West to the east everywhere. His is a voice which is listened to plus India has repeatedly demonstrated heavy lifting capacities,” Puri alluded to PM Modi’s statements during the joint session of the US Congress and further said, “When you have to face a Pandemic like COVID-19, say out of 193 countries, 100 countries were beneficiaries of India’s vaccines.”

The Minister even emphasised the economic powerhouse that India has become, stating, “Give me any one other country, which belongs to the broad category of developing countries and has moved form being the tenth largest economy in the world to the fifth largest, is on its way to become the third largest.”

'View of US using India as a counter to China is Simplistic’

The view that US rolling out red carpet to India is because it wants to use India as a counter to China is very simplistic, said Union Minister Puri. “This is a somewhat simplistic analysis, because it shows no understanding of what the global reality is. The United States still is a major trading partner of the People’s Republic of China. The United States is talking separately bilaterally to China, the secretary of state has had a visit there. The strength of the US-India relationship is an ‘alliance’, it comes from the shared values of democracy, $190 billion trade, the fact that you are cooperating with them in green hydrogen, bio-fuels, that is the strength of the alliance. It’s not aimed at any one,” he explained.

'Have you ever seen…?'

Coming down heavily on the naysayers, Puri said, “Have you ever seen lawmakers including the presiding officer of the house, the speaker line up with the copy of the PM’s speech and ask for the autograph? Congressmen, senators asking for autographs, he was there for a while signing the autographs. This is the US visit. You saw the warmth and reverence with which he was received by the prime minister of Papua New Guinea.”