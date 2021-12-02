More Trouble For Param Bir Singh? Chargesheet In Goregaon Case Soon, Say Sources

In a key development in the Goregaon extortion case against Param Bir Singh, Republic on Thursday was informed that the investigating team is soon to reach the office of the Commissioner of Police in Mumbai. Sources say that a discussion on the filing of the charge sheet will take place. The chargesheet, sources add, is likely to be filed in a couple of days.

The case at Goregaon police station was registered on August 20, based on hotelier and civic contractor Bimal Agrawal's complaint in which he alleged that Param Bir Singh, dismissed Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze, and the other accused persons extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him.

The investigating team, sources say, is trying to ascertain if that money was going from Sachin Vaze to Param Bir Singh. Till now, 30 people have been interrogated by the investigative team in relation to the same.

Param Bir Singh's suspension likely in a few hours

Meanwhile, sources have informed that the suspension of Param Bir Singh is likely in a few hours as the signed file for suspension from Maharashtra CM’s office has been sent to State Home Department. Singh is said to be suspended under Article 311 of the Constitution. This article deals with the dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the Centre or a state government.

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Singh is currently the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard. In the past, he has held several key positions in the police department including the Police Commissioner of Thane and Mumbai, Director General of the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau, SP of Chandrapur and Bhandara districts and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

Param Bir Singh legal troubles

Param Bir Singh has been in trouble since March 20 when he wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe the extortion allegation. However, Singh was slapped with a bailable warrant after his repeated non-appearance before the panel.

Meanwhile, 5 extortion cases were filed against him in the state and he was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale. Amid speculation that he has fled the country, his counsel Puneet Bali informed the Supreme Court on November 22 that his client is still in the country. In a big relief to the ex-Mumbai top cop, the SC granted him interim protection from arrest while directing him to join the investigation in the cases against him.

On November 25, Param Bir Singh arrived in Mumbai and joined the probe pertaining to the extortion case registered at the Goregaon Police Station thus marking his first public appearance after 231 days. In his first statement thereafter, Param Bir said," According to Supreme Court order, I joined investigation today, cooperated with the investigation. I have full faith in court. I do not want to say anything else."