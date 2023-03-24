More Trouble For Rahul Gandhi? HC Seeks NCPCR Response To POCSO Case Against Congress Neta

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on a plea registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in relation to his tweet revealing the identity of the minor who was raped and murdered in 2021.

The Bench comprising Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Sachin Datta listed the matter for July 27, after issuing notice to the NCPCR.

NCPCR backed the petitioner

The NCPCR counsel had earlier submitted that it wants to support and joined hands with the petitioner in the matter. The lawyer also requested the court to issue a notice in the matter so that it can file the affidavit as it believed that the offence survives.

The Delhi High Court is currently examining a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking instructions to Twitter and the Delhi Police to take action against Rahul Gandhi's tweet allegedly revealing the identity of the relatives of a rape and a murder victim.

The Bench had earlier issued notice to Twitter and made it "explicitly clear" that no notice is being issued to other respondents.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya had earlier appeared for Twitter and informed the court that “nothing survived” in the petition as the tweet in question was dropped.

Rahul Gandhi violated Twitter's policy

Twitter counsel had earlier submitted that Rahul Gandhi’s tweet violated its policy also and said, "we have already removed that tweet and his Twitter account was also blocked for some time."

At this stage, the bench denied issuing notice to Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Police on the public interest litigation (PIL).

The petitioner Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar sought intervention for legal action against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disclosing sensitive information about the victim.

He stated that Rahul Gandhi violated Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and section 23(2) of the POCSO Act, 2012, both of which state that the identity of a child victim of a crime must not be disclosed.

(With inputs from ANI)