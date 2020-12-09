'More Women In Peacekeeping Means More Effective Peacekeeping': India In UN

India on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to increasing the number of women peacekeepers to the United Nations and to meeting this target within the specified timelines. While delivering a keynote address at a UN event in Vietnam, Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, India strongly believes that more women in peacekeeping means more effective peacekeeping.

Speaking on the topic "Future of Women in Peacekeeping" at the International Conference on Women Peace and Security, he stated, "As we all know from experience, women suffer the most in any conflict situation. Obviously, more women in peacekeeping means more effective peacekeeping. Women peacekeepers have greater access to communities, help in the protection of the most vulnerable, and inspire other women to play a meaningful part in peace and political processes.”

Swarup said India stands ready to engage with its partners to work towards increasing the participation of women and mainstreaming of women, peace and security considerations for building inclusive, peaceful and resilient societies.

India's contribution to the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo

The Secretary also spoke on India's contribution to the UN engagement with countries facing or recovering from prolonged conflicts through the deployment of uniformed women contingent. He recalled instances such as in 1960 when women of the Indian Armed Forces Medical Services went on the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo to assist in setting up a 400-bed hospital and deployed the first-ever all-female Formed Police Unit (FPU) in 2007, which served in Liberia for a decade.

"Women peacekeepers obviously serve as powerful mentors and role models for women and girls in post-conflict settings in the host community, being examples for them to advocate for their own rights and pursue non-traditional careers," Swarup said.

The Secretary further recalled the efforts of Indian Army officer Major Suman Gawani, who was awarded the UN Military Gender Advocate of 2019, for her role as a peacekeeper with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“India has been an active participant in the deliberations on issues focusing on women empowerment and gender mainstreaming at various UN bodies. During the past two decades, the normative frameworks on Women, Peace and Security have been strengthened considerably. Today, there is a greater awareness about the centrality of meaningful participation of women in UN's peace and security efforts including peacekeeping," he said.

India deployed a Female Engagement Team at Congo

"In order to fulfil its commitment towards increasing women peacekeepers to the UN, India has already deployed a Female Engagement Team at Congo as part of the Rapidly Deployable Battalion in MONUSCO. We have also pledged a Women Formed Police Unit (FPU) under the Peacekeeping Readiness Capability System," he added.

The Secretary further extended support towards UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' zero-tolerance approach towards sexual exploitation and abuse.

"India was the first country to contribute to the Secretary-General's Trust Fund for Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and also signed the voluntary compact on SEA with the Secretary-General in 2017. The Indian Prime Minister has joined the Circle of Leadership on the prevention of and response to sexual exploitation and abuse in United Nations operations," said Swarup.

(With inputs from agency)