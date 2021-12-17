More Women Need To Embrace STEM Education, Have Access To Internet: Nykaa CEO

More women getting access to internet and technological resources and embracing STEM education will help strengthen their participation in workforce as well as the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country, Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said on Friday.

Speaking at the Ficci's Annual Convention and 94th AGM, Nayar said there are a lot of examples of successful Indians in top management and business roles, including in global CEO positions, all over the world.

"Let there be equal opportunity for women. I think Indians have done very well, we as a country have emphasised a lot on education, STEM education, higher education and I think that is showing up in the global numbers management everywhere but I would like equal opportunity for women and acceptance of the fact that for them, their dreams are important, career is important and what they want to pursue, the family must enable," she said.

She added that while the number of women opting for STEM education has been growing, the numbers still need to increase further and that it is important that women have access to smartphones, internet and technology.

Nayar had turned entrepreneur in 2012 with Nykaa, and became a billionaire after the beauty e-commerce platform made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges.

She said it is important that women can access family money to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.

"India has made a lot of progress...now give them (women) the right to dream, that's very important and give them the freedom and share of work...they must be able to bet on their business with the help of family resources. Of course, institutional resources are necessary but I feel its also important that the family makes women feel empowered," she said.