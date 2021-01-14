Morena Hooch Tragedy Claims 24; MP CM Dismisses All Top Cops From Bagchini Police Station

After an emergency meeting held by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan over the Morena Hooch Tragedy, all the policemen posted at Bagchini police station in Morena district have been removed with immediate effect. Earlier, the area's collector and superintendent of police were also removed from their posts.

24 dead in Morena Hooch Tragedy

At least 24 people have lost their lives in Morena after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor. As per the state authorities, some victims are currently in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in Gwalior. The liquor was consumed by people residing in Pahwali and Manpur villages. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered an immediate probe into the incident, with state Home Minister Narottam Mishra assuring that the culprits 'will not be spared.' CM Shivraj said, "Whoever is responsible for the incident or whose negligence has caused the incident will be punished and strict action will be taken." An FIR was registered against 7 people and 1 accused has been arrested. The source of the toxic hooch has still not been found.

Morena Inspector General of Police Manoj Sharma had said, "They have died after consuming liquor. It has not been fully established that the liquor is poisonous. We have had discussions with doctors and other authorities but a final cause has not been ascertained. We are looking into a lot of the liquor, the distillery from where it came, and the shop it was bought from"

