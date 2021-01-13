Morena Hooch Tragedy: CM Chouhan Chairs Emergency Meet; District Officer Suspended

After the death toll in hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Morena reached 19 on Wednesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired an emergency meeting with officials at his residence on Wednesday morning. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister informed that instructions have been given to remove the Collector and SP and investigation is currently underway. "Whoever is guilty in such incidents will not be spared, " he added.

मुरैना की घटना के संबंध में आज निवास पर उच्चस्तरीय बैठक की। यह अत्यंत दुखद और अमानवीय घटना है।



कलेक्टर और एसपी को हटाने के निर्देश दिये हैं और जांच अभी चल रही है। ऐसी घटनाओं में दोषी कोई भी हो, बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/vLTusYIeB5 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 13, 2021

Morena spurious liquor incident: CM Chouhan chairs emergency meeting

ऐसी घटनाओं की पुनरावृत्ति न हो, इसके लिए अवैध शराब के विरुद्ध प्रदेश में अभियान चलाया जायेगा।



ऐसी घटनाओं के लिए जिम्मेदार शासकीय अधिकारी और कर्मचारी के विरुद्ध भी कठोरतम कार्रवाई की जायेगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 13, 2021

Outlining further details, Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that in order to ascertain that no such incidents are repeated in future, a campaign will be launched in the state against illegal liquor. He further said that stringent action will also be taken against government officials and employees who are responsible for such incidents.

Waiting for the remaining facts to come forward, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "As soon as the remaining facts of the investigation come out, who is found guilty will not be spared. We will take drastic action." State Health Minister Narottam Mishra and Finance Minister Jagdish Deora were also present in the emergency meeting. Narottam Mishra has directed ACS home and 2 ADG level officers to visit Morena.

Earlier on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh CM had termed the incident as "tragic" and had ordered the suspension of the Morena district officer for negligence. Chouhan said, "the investigation of the case is going on. The District Excise Officer has been suspended for prima facie negligence."

As per latest reports, 19 people have died and 20 people are seriously ill in Morena spurious liquor incident. This was the second hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh in the last three months. In October, 14 people died after drinking spurious liquor in Ujjain.

