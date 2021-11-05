Morning After Diwali, Here's How The AQI Stands In Major Cities Across India

In a recent update to air quality levels across cities in the country, a thick layer of smog shrouded Delhi and its overall air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. Air pollution in the national capital slipped to 'very poor' as per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), which reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 386 for the national capital.

Providing details on the air quality in the national capital, RK Jenamani, IMD Delhi, told ANI, "Overall air quality in 'severe' category today after bursting for firecrackers on Diwali and presence of bio-mass pollutants in Delhi. The air quality and fog conditions will improve once wind speed picks up. No wind and high moisture are causing fog conditions."

According to SAFAR, AQI recorded between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', between 101-200 falls under the category 'moderate', 201-300 is under the 'poor' category. While 300-400 falls under 'very poor', levels between 401-500 is considered as 'hazardous'.

AQI across different cities in India

A day after the Diwali celebrations, Pune’s air quality was considered to be clean as the AQI stood at 87 in the “satisfactory” category on Friday. It is further expected to stay in the “satisfactory” range throughout the day.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to Delhi NCR, the air pollution level in Chandigarh was slightly down as the overall AQI was recorded in the moderate category with an AQI at 147.

SAFAR informed that a data after Diwali, the air quality in Ahmedabad was recorded in the 'moderate' category with AQI touching 169, while Mumbai also recorded air in the moderate category with an AQI of 162.

The air pollution level in Delhi remained very high as of Thursday afternoon. SAFAR report, updated at 6 am today, November 5, informed that several areas of Delhi including Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Delhi University, PUSA, IIT-Delhi, and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) reported air quality in the "very poor" category with an AQI of 379, 398, 396, 376, 395 and 387 respectively.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)