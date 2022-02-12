Mortal remains of 7 Army jawans killed in Arunachal avalanche sent to native places

Tezpur (Assam), Feb 12 (PTI) The mortal remains of seven Army jawans recently killed in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh were sent to their respective native places from Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam's Sonitpur district on Saturday.

General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Ravin Khosla and other senior officers paid their last respects in a wreath-laying ceremony, an Army spokesperson said.

After the ceremony, the bodies were sent to the jawans' native places in Akhnoor, Kathua and Khour in Jammu and Kashmir, Batala and Dharkalan in Punjab and Bajinath, Kangra and Ghamarwin in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Havaldar Jugal Kishore, Gunner (TA) Gurbaj Singh, and Riflemen Arun Kattal, Akshay Pathania, Vishal Sharma, Rakesh Singh and Ankesh Bhardwaj were part of a patrol that was struck by an avalanche in a high-altitude area in Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh on February 6.

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately. Rescue teams recovered the bodies at an altitude of 14,500 feet above sea level on February 8. PTI SSG ACD ACD

