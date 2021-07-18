Mortal Remains Of Danish Siddiqui Arrive In Delhi; To Be Buried At Jamia Varsity Graveyard

The mortal remains of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, were brought to Delhi on Sunday evening and will be buried at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard, university.

"The Air India flight carrying the mortal remains of Danish Siddiqui landed at Delhi airport," a university official said. Siddiqui is an alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Amid the ongoing Afghanistan war, celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar. The Indian journalist was covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan over the last few days and was embedded with the Afghan security forces who are currently fighting the Taliban. As per sources, the incident occurred in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district near the border with Pakistan.

JMI Vice Chancellor accepted the request of the family of the late photojournalist to bury his body at the JMI graveyard meant exclusively for university employees, their spouses, and minor child. Siddiqui had done his masters from the university and his father, Akhtar Siddiqui, was the Dean of Faculty of Education there.

The Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) expressed condolences at the death of Danish Siddiqui. The Officiating Director of AJK MCRC also called Siddiqui “one of the brightest stars” and said that he will be missed “deeply”.

UN, US condemn Siddiqui’s killing

Following his death, the United Nations (UN) on Friday extended condolences to the family of the deceased. Taking to Twitter, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that the Afgan authorities must investigate this and all killing of reporters. The killing of the photojournalists was a painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by media in Afghanistan, it added.

Besides the United Nations, the US said that it is "deeply saddened" by the death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui during clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban in Kandahar. Calling for an end to the violence in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price took to Twitter and argued that a political settlement is the only way forward to end the current political crisis in Afghanistan.