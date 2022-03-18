The mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa, the Indian student who was killed in Ukraine shelling will reach Bengaluru on March 20, Sunday. According to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, his body will arrive at the Bengaluru airport at 3 AM on Sunday.

"The body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudarm, a final year medical student of Kharkiv Medical University who died in a shelling attack in Ukraine, will arrive at the Bengaluru airport on Sunday, March 20," CM Bommai said.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had addressed the Rajya Sabha on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India's 'Operation Ganga' where he had asserted that the Government would 'go all out' to bring back the mortal remains of Shekarappa. "We will ensure Naveen's mortal remains are brought back to the country. We will take every effort to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa," EAM Jaishankar had assured.

Indian student killed in Ukraine

On March 1, India recorded its first casualty in the Russia-Ukraine war after Naveen Shekharappa lost his life in the Russian shelling that took place in Ukraine's Kharkiv. Shekharappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University. He was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling. After the matter came to light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief interaction with the father of the deceased on a phone call, to extend his condolences. Naveen's father had requested the government to bring back the mortal remains of his son so his last rites could be performed.

Days later, an Indian national Harjot Singh sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv. He was driven 700 km by an Indian embassy driver and then evacuated through Poland amidst significant war zone constraints of shelling and bombing, detours, traffic jams and fuel shortage, and brought back aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.

With the evacuation of the last 600 stranded Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy city on March 11, the Government of India has successfully completed Operation Ganga. The country has rescued over 20,000 citizens through 90 special flights.