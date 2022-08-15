Mortal Remains Of Jawan Who Went Missing 38 Yrs Ago Found In Siachen; Wife Gets Emotional

As the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence and remembers the sacrifices of freedom fighters and soldiers, a family in Haldwani, Uttarakhand received a somber closure after a long wait of 38 years.

On August 13, the Indian Army found the mortal remains of Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar, who was part of the 1984 Operation Meghdoot in Siachen, in an old bunker at the glacier. 38 years since the jawan went missing, his family, relatives, and his unit will be able to bid a final adieu to the braveheart on Monday.

A large gathering is expected at Chandra Shekhar's native residence in Haldwani as the mortal remains would be kept to pay last respects. His daughters - barely four and eight years when the tragedy struck Shekhar - were too young to remember the event.

The family was in utter shock after receiving information from the Army about finding Shekhar's mortal remains after nearly four decades.

Unable to hold back tears, his wife Shanti Devi said, "I couldn't believe when I was told 38 years ago through a telegram that my husband had gone missing. We always thought he would be alive. But we are finally receiving his mortal remains and will be able to bid him goodbye with full honours."

Siachen hero Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar

Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar was part of the unit that was tasked with capturing Point 5965, which was targeted by Pakistan. The 19 Kumaon regiment, that Lance Naik Shekhar was part of, was despatched immediately, as part of the first actions under Operation Meghdoot to occupy Siachen Glacier on May 29, 1984.

The party, while halting for the night, was caught in an avalanche in which 18 Army soldiers including one officer, Second Lieutenant PS Pundir, were killed. While the mortal remains of 14 were found, 5 remained missing.

On Saturday, 38 years since the incident, the skeletal remains of one of the soldiers were found in Siachen at over 16,000 feet. A disc with the army number was also found that helped in identifying Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar.

In the summer months, as snow melts, patrols are tasked with locating missing soldiers. It was during this search that the mortal remains of Chandra Shekhar were found inside an old bunker at Siachen glacier.

Lance Naik Shekhar's wife said she feels proud that her husband sacrificed his life for the country.