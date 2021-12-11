Mortal Remains Of Lance Naik Sai Teja Reach Bengaluru; IAF Officials Pay Tribute

The mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who was among the defence personnel killed in the IAF helicopter crash, have reached the Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru. Soon after that, a wreath-laying ceremony took place where Indian Air Force military officials paid their tributes to the brave heart. Also, a gun salute was given to the defence personnel.

Sai Teja who was a personal security officer of Chief of Defence of Staff General Bipin Rawat had served at several important positions during his posting in Arunachal Pradesh followed by several counter-terrorism operations in Manipur and Nagaland. He accompanied Rawat in the helicopter before it crashed and was later taken to the Wellington Hospital. However, he succumbed to the injuries. Later, the forensic department helped in identifying Sai Teja, however, his family is yet to receive his mortal remains.

Notably, the body of Lance Naik Sai Teja will be taken into the Command Hospital in Bengaluru from the Air Base and will be taken to his native village in Chittoor by tonight or Sunday morning.

Bodies of defence personnel to be transported to their respective hometowns

Apart from Lance Naik Sai Teja, the mortal remains of four other defence personnel are also on their way to their respective hometowns. Earlier, they were identified as Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Pradeep, JWO Rana Pratap Das, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar. All the remaining bodies are still at the Army Base Hospital in New Delhi and are yet to be identified.

The tragic accident that took place on Wednesday, December 8 claimed the lives of 13 people who were on board the IAF helicopter including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

Image: ANI