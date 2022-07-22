MoS Ajay Bhatt Asserts 'No Proposal By Centre To Form Birsa Munda Regiment In Indian Army'

The Central government cleared the air over the formation of the Birsa Munda regiment in the Indian Army and stated that there is 'no such proposal'. Union Minister of State for Defence (MoS) Ajay Bhatt on July 22 responded to the questions raised by the opposition in Lok Sabha on whether the government is planning to form a Birsa Munda regiment in the Indian Army keeping in view the sacrifices made by the people of Jharkhand.

'No plans to form Birsa Munda regiment in Army': MoS Ajay Bhatt

In a written reply, MoS Ajay Bhatt informed that no such proposal is under consideration by the Government of India over constituting the Birsa Munda regiment. The recruitment to the Indian Army is based on domicile and merit. As per the government policy on the subject, all citizens irrespective of their class, creed, region or religion are eligible for recruitment in the Indian Army.

"After Independence, it has been the policy of the government not to raise any new regiment for a particular class/community/religion or region. Adequate vacancies are being provided to all classes to ensure equitable opportunities for recruitment into the Army," said MoS Bhatt.

Responding to another query about if the government is willing to raise a regiment in the army by the name of Assam regiment on the lines of Jat or Rajputana regiment, MoS Bhatt said, "Assam Regiment is already part of Indian Army since Independence (raised on 15 June 1941)."

Image: PTI