MoS Ajay Bhatt Calls Agnipath A 'golden Opportunity For Youth'; 'opp'n Inciting Aspirants'

MoS Defence, Ajay Bhatt, appealed to the youth to understand the Agnipath scheme and then make a decision without getting trapped in the false narratives & propaganda that is being widely propagated. He also urged opposition parties to not stoke tensions and avoid inciting people on the streets. The Union Minister's statement comes amid various additional benefits announced by the central government in response to the rage among the aspirants against the Agnipath scheme and the kind of communication being proliferated by various political parties opposing the scheme.

"We are getting a golden opportunity to build the country's youth and urge everybody involved to have a detailed overview of the scheme and then reach a conclusion. Please give us feedback about any anomalies. To impose harm to the national property by torching buses, and trains is not the way. The opposition should issue statements with utmost responsibility. It's not good, given the irresponsible and inciting statements coming from the opposition parties. I appeal to the youth of the country to not miss the amazing opportunity coming their way in the form of the Agnipath scheme," said MoS Ajay Bhatt and added the political parties have over the years been antagonistic of all the reform measures announced by the Central government.

"The opposition parties have traditionally opposed all the pro-country steps taken by the Government. This happened in the case of CAA too," Bhatt added.

Government announces additional benefits for Agniveers

The Central government, on June 18, reinforced the Agnipath scheme facilities by making available five more facilities to the Agniveers after they complete the four-year tenure. The first announcement was from the Defence Ministry which reserved 10% vacancies in the coast guard and the government-run defence companies for the Agniveers; the Home Ministry also earmarked 10% of the positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles.

Moreover, an extension in the age limit in the CAPF for the Agniveers was also given. The Indian Navy also offered opportunities for Agniveers in the Merchant Navy and the Shipping Ministry will have six avenues inside itself open for the Agniveers after the completion of the 4-year stint;

State governments to provide reservations for Agniveers

Earlier in a major decision by the government, a two-year relaxation in the age limit was provided (raised from 21 to 23 years) to the Agniveers in view of the two-year period lag owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several state governments such as Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam had opened up the opportunity door for the Agniveers and announced reservations in state government jobs after they complete the four-year period. The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) had also announced the provision of 12th-pass certification to the 10th-pass Agniveers.

