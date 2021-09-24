MoS Ajay Mishra Praises Centre's Action On Terror, Avers India In 'safe Hands'

Applauding Centre's efforts towards eliminating terror attacks in India, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Thursday, 23 September, said that none of the terrorists' plans will work as the country is in "safe hands with a robust system". The Minister said that the terrorists are unable to execute their plans since 2014, as the security forces and intelligence agencies share good coordination.

Ajay Kumar Mishra told ANI, "Our neighbouring country has been continuously trying to spread instability in our country for a very long time through its intelligence agency. We have foiled their every effort. Right now some terrorists associated with such modules have been arrested. Information has also come about them."

Responding to the intelligent inputs over Pakistan's ISI planning to attack India during the festive season, Mishra said, "In every global platform and summit, we have raised concerns about the fact that Pakistan is promoting terrorism endangering the entire world. As the technology progresses, they (terror organisations) are doing new experiments. They chose crowded places and the festive season. However, any such attempts by terrorists will not succeed as we have a robust system. The country is in safe hands."

Further informing that six terrorists were arrested last week, he added, "As long as there are countries like this (Pakistan), these terror organisations would continue to try such attempts in the world. But, we want to assure people that none of their efforts will be successful."

Pakistan's terror plot

The terror attacks were planned in 3 populated cities during the ongoing festive season, with the whole operation being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim's brother - Anees Ibrahim. Two arrested terrorists named Osama and Zeeshan had been trained in Pakistan and were working under the instructions of the ISI to operate the terror plot, the police revealed. They had been tasked with conducting a reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and UP for placing IEDs for the blast, they added.

Later Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director (ADG) Mukesh Singh confirmed to Republic Media Network on September 18, that they are in touch with the Delhi police special cell in relation to the multi-state anti-terror operation that is underway. He further highlighted the evolution of weapons and techniques used for terror attacks.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI