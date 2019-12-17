SHOCKING: MoS Angadi Says, 'If Anybody Destroys Railway Property, Shoot Them At Sight'

Amid protests in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister of State (MoS) Railways, Suresh Angadi making a shocking comment on Tuesday warning the concerned district administration and railway authorities to 'shoot' at sight if anybody destroys the public property.

"I strictly warn concerned district administration and railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including railway, I direct as a Minister, shoot them at sight", Angadi told new agency ANI while replying to a question regarding the railway facing losses in West Bengal and other states due to the ongoing protests in the region.

#WATCH Union Min of State of Railways, Suresh Angadi speaks on damage to properties. Says "...I strictly warn concerned dist admn&railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including railway, I direct as a Minister, shoot them at sight..." #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/VeUpZY7AjX — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Railway services disrupted in West Bengal and Northeast

The minister further asserted that it is taxpayers' money and to develop one train, it takes years together. "If anybody throws stones at that time government should take stringent action like Vallabhbhai Patel. Local minorities, some communities are unnecessarily creating problems to destabilise the country's economy," he added. Railway services between West Bengal and Northeast were brought to a complete halt on Monday on account of ongoing agitations. Officials said all trains heading from Howrah, Sealdah and Kolkata stations to north Bengal have also been suspended until further notice, keeping in mind the safety of passengers. Earlier today, as many as 17 Odisha-bound trains were cancelled in view of the ongoing agitation.

READ | ON TAPE: AAP leader admits on violence, says 'Amanatullah Khan got carried away'

READ | PM Modi dares Oppn to declare ‘they will give Indian citizenship to every Pak citizen’

Massive protests in the national capital

The mood in the capital has been tense since buses and police vehicles were set ablaze in an outbreak of violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University, on Sunday. The varsity's students denied involvement, and police action inside the campus later that evening sparked nationwide protests.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been protested with particular bitterness in the Northeast, where it is seen as a threat to indigeneity. The government has denied that its policy is anti-Muslim and has promised to protect the rights of locals in the Northeast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally appealed for calm both after Sunday's violence in Delhi and during the protests in the Northeast.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Anti-CAA Protests LIVE updates: Fresh violence in Delhi; Metro stations shut

READ | Opposition parties knock on President's doors, demand ‘recall of citizenship law’