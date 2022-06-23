MoS Ashwini Choubey Adopts Tiger In Bengal Safari Under AKAM; Names Him 'Agniveer'

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Wednesday adopted a one-year-old tiger for one year and named him Agniveer during the inspection of Bengal Safari North Bengal Wild Animals Park.

While celebrating the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and spreading awareness among people, he has adopted a tiger in memory of the victims of the Kedarnath tragedy which happened in June 2013.

According to the Environment Ministry, Ashwini Kumar Choubey inspected the safari on his way back from Gangtok. During this, he adopted a tiger to spread awareness among the people under the Adoption Program.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that he has seen the fierce form of nature in Kedarnath Dham. Choubey further said, “Everyone should be aware of the protection of nature so that such incidents do not happen. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has taken comprehensive steps for the conservation of animals.”

Officers conducted campaigns about 'Jiva Jantu Sanrakshan Abhiyan': Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Choubey further mentioned the significant role of animals in the balance of the environment and their essential protection.

“For this, there is also a need to make people aware regularly. On this occasion, the officers were directed to conduct awareness campaigns about “Jiva Jantu Sanrakshan Abhiyaan” regularly,” he added.

According to the Environment Ministry, Choubey also became aware of the maintenance of animals during the inspection of the Bengal Safari.

Under the adoption program, a total of 70 people have adopted animals here. To motivate people to adopt more animals, Choubey adopted a tiger and paid two lakhs for the maintenance of the adopted tiger online.

PCCF West Bengal Soumitra Das Gupta expressed gratitude to Choubey and further said that the adoption of a tiger by him would inspire others too.

During the Bengal Safari inspection, IG IRO Kolkata, DFO Wildlife Darjeeling, Assistant Director of Bengal Safari North Bengal Wild Animals Park and other officers were also present.