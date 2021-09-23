MoS Bhatt Attends Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations At Tawang, Interacts With NCC Cadets

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt paid tribute to the martyrs and received the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory Flame) at the Tawang War Memorial on Wednesday. At Tawang, the MoS interacted with NCC cadets. In a tweet, he informed that he attended the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations at Tawang and witnessed the cultural programs performed by artists from residents and Indian Army.

The minister interacted with army jawans in the district's forward outposts. He paid tribute to Subedar Joginder Singh of the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment at the Bumla War Memorial in Arunachal Pradesh. At Jaswantgarh, the MoS also paid respect to MVC Jaswant Singh Rawat.

Attended the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations at Tawang and witnessed the cultural programs performed by artists from residents and Indian Army.! pic.twitter.com/ZtCD7Wc5Fq — Ajay Bhatt (@AjaybhattBJP4UK) September 22, 2021

Ajay Bhatt visited Leh

Last month, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt went to Leh for a two-day visit and was briefed on the security situation in Eastern Ladakh, a defence spokesperson had said. Lieutenant General PG K Menon, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, had greeted Bhatt upon his arrival. According to the spokesperson, the Union minister visited Chushul in Eastern Ladakh and was briefed on the security situation in the region by the GoC.

"He was also briefed on the role played by the Indian Army as a partner in the development of Ladakh region through infrastructure, welfare and human resource development activities," the spokesperson had said.

Speaking with commanders and troops stationed in Eastern Ladakh, Bhatt praised them for manning the borders in the harshest and toughest terrain while maintaining a high level of morale and professionalism. According to the spokesperson, the MoS defence had advised all ranks to be watchful and maintain a high level of operational readiness.

Indian Army Celebrates 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' To Honor Soldiers

On 19 September, the Indian Army held 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' in Jaipur to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Army men performed motorcycle stunts as well as an air display. The Army's South Western Command hosted a display of defence weapons at Jaipur's Chitrakoot Stadium. The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh' was observed to remember India's military operation over Pakistan in the 1971 war, as well as the selfless sacrifice and dedication of Indian Army personnel in defending the country's sovereignty.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @AjaybhattBJP4UK/Twitter)