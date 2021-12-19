MoS Chandrasekhar Slams Vijayan Govt's 'Chalta Hai Attitude' After Kerala Political Deaths

Following two political deaths in the last 12 hours in Kerala, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar pulled up the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government saying lawlessness had engulfed the State. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Chandrasekhar outlined that such presence of terror and terror elements was dangerous for the State, as well as for India.

"CM Pinarayi Vijayan should take steps against such terror elements so that they can't spread their tentacles into the state," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

'This Chalta Hai attitude should be changed': MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Looking back to the recent incident when a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker was killed, the Union Minister of State said,

"They said it was a political killing," He then urged all the political parties to unite and further said, "This 'Chalta hai' attitude should be changed."

Referring to Kerala as 'God's own country', the BJP leader reiterated the need for terror and terror elements to be dealt with strongly by law. "We must take decisive action now, regardless of their Communist or Congress CM. This situation should be changed," he added.

Two political deaths in 12 hours

In a shocking turn of events, two political leaders from the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) have been murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha.

SDPI state secretary KS Shaan was murdered while he was travelling back home. Shaan was on a two-wheeler, when a gang in a car intercepted him, hit his bike and stabbed him. He succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight, the police said. Less than 10 hours later, Ranjeet Sreenivas- the OBC Morcha state secretary and a member of the BJP state committee- was found murdered after a few unidentified attackers barged into his house and attacked him.

"Such heinous and inhumane acts of violence are dangerous to the state. I am sure that all the people would be ready to identify and isolate such killer groups and their hateful attitudes," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press conference.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 has been imposed in the district for two days by the administration