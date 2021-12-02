MoS Civil Aviation VK Singh Denies Any Proposal To Start New Pilot Training Facility  

General V K Singh (retd), Minister of State for Civil Aviation, indicated on Thursday that the Central Government had no plans to establish a new pilot training centre. The Minister of State responded to a question from seven Lok Sabha members on whether the government intends to establish a commercial pilot training facility at any university or qualifying centre approved by the DGCA.

"Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi (IGRUA) is the only Flying Training Organization (FTO) under the administrative control of the Central Government. Pilot training facilities are largely operated by private entities. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approves the pilot training facilities as per the laid down regulations. At present, there is no proposal to start any new pilot training facility by the Central Government," replied Singh in Lok Sabha.

When asked about the number of pilot training centres in the country, MoS V K Singh said there are currently 34 DGCA-approved Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) in the country, with two of them in Karnataka: Government Flying Training School, Jakkur in Bangalore and Orient Flight Aviation Academy in Mysore.

On May 31, 2021, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) awarded award letters for the establishment of two FTOs in Karnataka, one each in Belagavi and Kalaburagi. When asked if the government is considering a project for a commercial pilot training centre, he answered affirmatively and said yes union government is planning it.

Singh further responded that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued award letters for nine FTOs to be established at five airports in Belagavi (Karnataka), Jalgaon (Maharashtra), Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), and Lilabari (Assam) on May 31, 2021, and October 29, 2021, respectively. Two FTOs were soft-launched at Kalabuargi on Aug 15.

