MoS Defence Ajay Bhat In Jammu To Review Operational Preparedness On Indo-Pakistan Border

Minister of State Defence Ajay Bhat landed in Jammu on his two-day visit; he will interact with troops deployed on the Line of Control

Gursimran Singh
Jammu

Image: PTI


The Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism landed in Jammu on a two-day visit to review the operational preparedness along the Indo-Pakistan Border.

During the visit, Ajay Bhat will interact with the troops deployed on the Line of Control along with being briefed by officials on the ground.

Upon his arrival in Jammu, he visited Jammu Air Force Station for over half an hour where he was briefed about Air Force Operations in the region. It is pertinent to mention that the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu has recently successfully test-landed and take-off the SU-30 fighter jets, enabling Air Force Station to carry out fighter jet operations in the time of contingency.

MoS Defence will visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

MoS Defence will visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to pay obeisance soon after visiting the Line of Control. He will also be briefed by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi in Northern Command Headquarters of the Indian Army later Friday afternoon.

Ajay Bhat will also pay obeisance at Namha Mata Temple in the Udhampur district of Jammu on Friday evening after a schedule of meetings will be held.

On his second day of the visit, MoS Defence will attend the distribution of appointment letters programme that is to be addressed virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The appointment letters will be given to beneficiaries in the Udhampur district.

(Image: PTI)

