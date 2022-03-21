MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt Warns Of Pakistan-sponsored Narco-terror Nexus On Western Border

The western borders of India could face an emerging narco terror nexus in the coming times, however, the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) remains stable, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told Rajya Sabha on March 21.



"Security situation along Western Borders (IB Sector) remains largely stable. However, there are indications of an emerging narco-terror nexus sponsored by inimical elements across the border aimed at causing instability, especially along border areas. Our forces along Western borders are adequately poised to respond to any challenge posed by adversary across entire conflict spectrum," he said in the interest of maintaining peace.



Commenting on the military situation on the border, the Minister stated that both sides have exercised restraint on the LoC in the interest of maintaining peace.

Recent attempts of Narco-Terror in J&K

"The situation along LoC remains stable, post the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGsMO) Understanding of February 2021. Both the Armies have exercised restraint in the interest of maintaining peace along the border. However, the situation is being closely monitored and Indian Army remains prepared to thwart any threat from inimical elements as also to respond in case of any escalation along the Line of Control," Bhatt said.



It's important to note that in February, the Jammu and Kashmir police busted a Pakistan-sponsored terror module and recovered eight packets of contraband (weighing approx. 9 Kgs value of pure contraband on black market 18 Crore approx).



In January 2021, during the period of rising narco-terror attempts, along the India-Pakistan borders, sources now claim that Pakistan is directly involved in the same. According to Republic sources close to the matter, Pakistani rangers are in support of such illegal movements at the border and are constantly observing Indian movement on the borders. In the same month, the Border Security Force seized 57.8 kgs of heroin along with arms and ammunition at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. This was a major bust as the drugs seized value up to Rs 200 crore in the international market.



Earlier, in the photos accessed by Republic Media Network, a pouch was seen attached to the drone using threads, indicating that goods were dropped using the aerial device. This had come only a week after the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 22 kilograms of heroin from Punjab's Ferozepur in three separate incidents.

Image: PTI