MoS G Kishan Reddy Slams Congress, Says Rahul Gandhi 'echoes Pak's Lies' On J-K

On Thursday, Minister of State for Home Affairs (MoS) G Kishan Reddy alleged that some people from the country were spreading "misinformation" regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir internationally. The MoS slammed the Congress party for "echoing Pakistan's voice", saying that Rahul Gandhi was speaking the lies that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks on Kashmir. A group of around 15 foreign envoys based in New Delhi will be taken to Jammu and Kashmir on January 9-10 to assess first-hand the efforts taken by the government in the region. Speaking on this G Kishan Reddy stated that the government welcomes tourists and people from across the country into Kashmir as long as they don't "provoke people or disrupt peace."

"The only place in the country that is peaceful right now is Jammu and Kashmir. I request all the tourists from the world and Indians to come and see the situation if they promise to not provoke the people and disrupt peace. This kind of propagation is being done to speak Pakistan's language. Congress party and Rahul Gandhi speak the language that Imran Khan speaks," he said.

15 convoys to visit Jammu & Kashmir

The decision was taken after some envoys based in the national capital requested to visit the region. According to sources, a group of around 15 envoys -- from the United States, Maldives, Norway, Argentina, Niger, Togo, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Korea, Peru, Morocco, among others -- who are based in Delhi, are being taken to the Union Territory. They will meet civil society leaders and will be briefed on the security situation by the Army and intelligence services. Last year, a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

