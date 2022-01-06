MoS Health Bharati Pawar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Isolates Herself At Home

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar, has tested positive for COVID-19. The MoS tweeted saying she is under home quarantine and requested everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"Today my COVID-19 test report has come positive and I have quarantined myself at home. All of you people are requested to get their Covid test done and whoever came in contact with me in the last few days and follow the rules of prevention of corona," tweeted Bharati Pawar, according to ANI.

India's COVID-19 situation

India, in the last 24 hours reported 90,928 new cases of Coronavirus. The active caseload in the country is currently at 2,85,401. A total of 19,206 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours, which has increased the total recovery figure to 3,43,41,009. Meanwhile, new variant Omicron's tally rose to 2,630 in the latest update, as per the Health Minister.

Maharashtra and Delhi continue to report the highest number of Omicron cases with 797 and 465 infections respectively. They are followed by Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Manipur, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, have each reported one Omicron case.

The daily positivity rate is at 6.43% while the Weekly Positivity Rate is at 3.47%. A total of 68.53 cr total tests have been conducted so far. The recovery rate is currently at 97.81%. According to the Union Ministry of Family and Welfare, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.81%.