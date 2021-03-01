MoS Health Praises PM Modi For Taking COVAXIN; Slams Opposition For Misleading The Nation

Health and Family Welfare Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the PM received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He also slammed the Opposition for 'misleading the nation' over Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, which has been administered to the Prime Minister.

While speaking to Republic TV, Choubey said, "As you saw today, PM Modi himself went to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and has sent out a good message to the nation. "

He added, "After this, people have become more hopeful. The opposition has no other issue to talk about, therefore they have decided to misguide the nation. Today all their attempts have miserably failed. This vaccine (COVAXIN) is a living example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The way the opposition has questioned our scientists and have spread rumours, it is really unfortunate and cannot be encouraged at all."

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday had also hit back at the opposition by saying, "PM Shri Narendra Modi has given a big message about the dose of indigenous vaccine COVAXIN, especially to those who were questioning this vaccine and the ability of Indian scientists. He has not only taken the vaccine but has also raised the slogan of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Phase 2 of the vaccination drive begins

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centers on Monday. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

On January 3, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for its restricted use in an emergency situation. Covaxin is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in India, the second is Serum Institute of India's Covishield. The interim results of the clinical trials indicated that the Indian COVID-19 vaccines would be effective against the mutated virus strains reported from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with Brazil for the supply of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine. US-based biopharmaceutical firm Ocugen Inc has also sealed an agreement with Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Covaxin for the United States' market.

