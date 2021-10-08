MoS Home Ajay Mishra Confronted On Lakhimpur Violence; Denies Accused Son Has Fled

In the latest development in the Lakhimpur Kehri incident, Minister of State for Home Affairs of India (MOS) Ajay Misra on Friday reached Lucknow and is likely to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As soon as Ajay Mishra came out of the airport, numerous media personnel surrounded the MoS Home Ajay Mishra and asked about the demand for resignation put forth by the opposition parties.

Interacting with the media, Ajay Mishra slammed the opposition and assured that the government will do a fair investigation into the case. "This is a BJP govt and there will be unbiased probe. Action will be taken against those guilty," said Mishra outside Lucknow airport.

Further, Mishra also refuted reports of his son Ashish fleeing to another country and said that his son was not well health-wise and therefore he had written to the UP Police that would not be able to appear today (Friday).

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Thursday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav had demanded the resignation of Ajay Mishra and had said, "He is country's Minister of State for Home Affairs and he has not resigned, therefore if any official will go to him to probe, they have to salute him first, then they will have to probe."

Earlier, Ajay Misra had stated that his son, Ashish Mishra (accused) will appear before the UP police's SIT on Saturday. UP police summoned Ashish Mishra in connection to the case on Thursday after arresting two people and detained three others. Sources had informed Republic that Ashish Mishra will meet the UP Police along with a signed affidavit of 100 witnesses acknowledging that he was not present at the site of the incident.

Union Minister Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra has been named in the FIR into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The complainant, Jagjit Singh, in the FIR has claimed that farmers and labourers were peacefully protesting against Ajay Misra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya while three vehicles ferrying Ashish Misra and 15-20 unknown persons mowed down the farmers.

'Go and arrest the accused', SC directs UP government

The Supreme Court of India on Friday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for not arresting Ashish Mishra, the son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence case. Observing that Mishra has been charged under IPC Section 302, the CJI said that he should be treated like any other person accused in a murder case. When the senior advocate highlighted that the post-mortem of the deceased farmers did not show any gunshot injury, CJI Ramana maintained that this was not a ground for not taking the Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son into custody.

CJI Ramana remarked, "What is the message that we are sending? In normal circumstances, if 302 case (murder case) is registered what will the police do? Go and arrest the accused!"

(Image: PTI/ANI/RepublicWorld)