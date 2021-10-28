MoS Home Ajay Mishra Stresses On Use Of Fingerprints During Probe; 'It's More Authentic'

Addressing 22nd All India Conference of Directors of Fingerprint's Bureaux on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur violence case, stressed the need for the use of fingerprints during the investigation, prosecution, and punishment when criminals are adopting various means to execute their crimes. Ajay Mishra further advocated that instead of using oral evidence, the investigators try to push for fingerprints as they are more authentic.

"In the new prosecution system, instead of oral evidence, the investigators have to push such evidence in the court which are more authentic. The fingerprint is a method under which we not only identify the criminals but also find out their previous records of crimes. As nobody's fingerprints match, it should be used during the investigation of crime as well as at a time of prosecution and till the punishment of the criminals in court," said Mishra while addressing 22nd All India Conference of Directors of Fingerprint's Bureaux.

'Fingerprints play a key role in the identification of criminals,' says Ajay Mishra

Furthermore, Ajay Mishra, who was participating in the two-day conference being organised by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi stated that there will be a special emphasis on National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS). Mishra also explained how it is difficult for the investigators to prove the crime in the courts and how the use of fingerprints can become a game-changer in solving any crime.

Mishra said, "We know how difficult it is for investigators to prove the crime in courts. Fingerprints play a key role in the identification of criminals. At a time where criminals devise new ways of crime, it is the responsibility of investigators and prosecutors to find some unique methods. Use of fingerprints is among those ways that will be helpful."

Giving an example of a thumb impression being used in old age for the unique identification of a person, the Minister further stated that the first office of the Fingerprint Bureau was established in 1897. "The fingerprint department later came under the domain of IB and then CBI. Now, the department comes under the domain of NCRB since 1986," said Mishra.

(Image: ANI/Unsplash/Representative Image)

(Inputs: ANI)