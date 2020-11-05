MoS Home Nityanand Rai Pans Arnab Goswami's Arrest; Warns Against Malafide Action On Media

In the wake of the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday said the media has a crucial role to play in democracy and such an act of the Maharashtra government is strongly condemned.

"Media has a significant role in democracy. No action should be taken with a malafide intent against the media or any media person. This kind of treatment with media is condemnable," he said.

The MoS evaded the question of what could be done by the Centre to protect the rights of the media; however, he reiterated his condemnation against the high handedness of the Police, and Maharashtra government's blatant abuse of power by using the state machinery to target Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Arrested

In a shocking development early on Wednesday morning, the Mumbai Police barged into the residence of Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out. Visuals inside the house reveal a harrowing scene, with the nation's number one news anchor assaulted, dragged and shoved into the police van, and his family also manhandled, and was taken to Alibaug Police station. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a case which had actually been closed in 2019 and then 'reopened' without the court's permission.

After the arrest on November 4, widespread protests were held in different parts of the country including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, Bengaluru, against the indiscriminate arrest of Arnab Goswami. In a hearing that went on from Wednesday evening to near midnight, the Alibaug sessions court heard the matter and observed that Police reopened the closed case without the prior consent of the court. The Court also observed that there is no chain showing nexus between suicide and the role of the accused. The court denied the police custody of Arnab as sought by the Police and sent him to 14 days judicial custody. The Bombay High Court, which heard his bail plea on Thursday, has now posted it for hearing and will issue orders on Friday at 3 pm.

