MoS Home Reddy Highlights Centre's Plan To Inoculate All Indians Against COVID By December

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, remarked on Wednesday, June 2, that with over 21 crore people vaccinated against COVID, India ranks third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to its citizens. According to Reddy, a total of 21,85,00,000 persons have been immunized across the country. On Wednesday, the Union Minister opened a drive-through vaccination centre in the Chanakyapuri region of the national capital for those aged 18 to 44.

G Kishan Reddy makes a big claim

He noted, "There is a large-scale vaccination drive going on. Compared to other countries of the world, India is the third country to inoculate so many people. So far 21,85,00,000 beneficiaries of the COVID vaccine have been inoculated. All states and union territories have picked up the momentum to vaccinate their people. The government made an action plan to vaccinate everyone by the end of December. They also made an action plan to manufacture approximately 250 crore Covid vaccines."

Vaccines have also been imported from other countries. On Tuesday, India received the largest import shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, with 56.6 tonnes of Russia's Sputnik V vaccinations. In the early hours of the morning, a specially chartered freighter arrived at Hyderabad airport. Reddy, who emphasized the government's ongoing attempt to import vaccinations, said there are discussions regarding obtaining Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccination drive

The Union Minister mentioned, "We are also importing COVID vaccine from foreign countries. We received the stock of Sputnik V in Hyderabad yesterday. There are talks about getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Pfizer too in the coming days."

Reddy stated that everyone will receive their immunization shots during the next seven to eight months. The vaccination centre in Chanakyapuri is the city's fourth drive-through facility. On May 30, a drive-through centre opened in the DLF Avenue mall in Saket. The first of these centres opened in Dwarka's Vegas Mall and the second in Saket's Select City Walk Mall.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI