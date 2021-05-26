MoS Home Reddy Urges CM KCR To Ensure COVID Essentials: 'People Must Know Of Govt Schemes'

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday stated that the Telangana government ought to ensure that the supply of daily essential items is not hampered amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to the media post his visit to Seetaram Bagh in Hyderabad's Nampally, where he distributed passbooks under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Jyothi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Sukayna Samrudhi Yojana, Reddy urged NGOs to come forward to ensure that no one goes hungry amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said, "NGOs and other organisations must come forward to join hands with the government to make sure that people don't suffer due to lack of food during the lockdown times. People must be aware of the government schemes."

MoS Reddy also appealed to the BJP party workers to ensure that those persons who are eligible benefit from these schemes. The Minister further assured that by December this year, everyone will be vaccinated, and appealed to people to use masks and to take all necessary precautions to break the chain of COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19 Situation in Telangana

Telangana on Tuesday reported 3,821 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.60 lakh while the toll stood at 3,169 with 23 casualties, a government bulletin said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 537, followed by Khammam (245) and Rangareddy (226), the health bulletin said.

The State has 38,706 active cases and over 81 thousand samples were tested. While the total number of cumulative cases in the State stood at 5,60,141 with 4,298 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,18,266.

Cumulatively, over 1.46 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.93 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.52 per cent, while it was 89.2 per cent in the country.

Telangana Resumes 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccination

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age resumed on Tuesday across Telangana, an official release said. The Telangana Government granted vaccination to State residents who are above 18 years of age. As per the update, vaccination for people above 18 years of age is all set to begin in workplaces too.

The development comes upon various companies request for COVID-19 vaccination via COWIN app portal. Earlier on May 16, the Telangana Government suspended the second dose inoculation drive for persons above 45 years of age citing inadequate stock of the COVAXIN and non-receipt of fresh stocks from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

State already suspended the vaccination of the first dose and had not administered people between 18 and 44 due to scant stocks.

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed state Finance Minister Harish Rao to prepare guidelines to identify the "super spreaders" of COVID-19 and set up special vaccination centres for them, the release added.