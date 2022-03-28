MoS Home Teni Introduces Criminal Procedure Identification Bill In Lok Sabha; Details Here

Amid the ongoing second half of the budget session which commenced on March 14, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni presented the 'Criminal Procedure Identification Bill' in the lower house of the Parliament - Lok Sabha. While presenting the bill the MoS assured that the new bill will not only help the police in investigation but also increase prosecutions. Home Ministry also added that the new bill was needed since the world has undergone technological and scientific changes.

MoS of Home Ministry said, "The current Identification of Prisoners Act was formed in 1920. It has been 102 years now. The Act provided for the collection of only fingerprints and footprints. The world has undergone technological and scientific changes, crime and its trend have increased."

"That is why we have brought the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022. The Bill will not only help our investigation agencies but also increase prosecution. There is also a chance of an increase in conviction rate in courts through this," added the Union MoS.

Criminal Procedure Identification Bill

The new bill which was tabled in Lok Sabha on March 28 aims to give the police the full authorisation to take certain examinations for the purpose of identification of the criminal. The examinations allowed as per the bill are, "finger-impressions, palm-print impressions, footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes, including signatures, handwriting or any other examination" referred to in section 53 or section 53A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. It is pertinent to mention that police officials can take fingerprints and footprints on the orders of the Magistrate. Any individual convicted, imprisoned, or detained under any preventive detention statute will be forced to produce "measurements" to a police officer or a prison official, according to Bill's requirements.

The newly presented bill will eventually repeal the 'Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920'.

Parliament's Second-half of Budget Session

The second part of Parliament's Budget session began on March 14 and will end on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and ended on February 11, with the second half beginning on January 31 and ending on February 11.

Input: ANI